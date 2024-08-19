Harris Is Sailing, Trump Is Flailing, and the Right Is Bailing. Wow.

The Democrats are more stoked heading into Chicago for this convention than they have been since Denver in 2008, when Barack Obama gave that historic speech at Mile-High Stadium. Harris hasn’t made a single bad move that I can think of. Walz has been great—the chemistry between the two of them sure looks genuine, and the attempt last week by some on the right to go after Walz for “mocking white people” because he eats a certain kind of taco was some real weak sauce. What the right can’t stand is that a Democratic standard-bearer is a Midwestern white guy football coach they can’t marginalize or Other-ize—and it galls them all the more, of course, that he called them “weird,” and that it had legs.

The right is just in psychological free-fall right now. The story under the headline I cited up top about angry far-right influencers is a delicious read. Nick Fuentes and Laura Loomer and Candace Owens and other racist and antisemitic cambions (fancy insult alert!) are up in arms because, I guess, his campaign isn’t racist and antisemitic enough. Good, Donald, do that; that’ll help!

As for Trump himself, well…he’s flailing. He calls Harris a “lunatic” repeatedly. He thinks her laugh will do her in (“as soon as she laughs, the election’s over”). He calls her beautiful then says he’s “much better looking” (is that with or without the orange goop?). He compares her to…wait for it…Sophia Loren! I know what Sophia Loren looked like. People my age generally do. But honestly. Remember when Bob Dole invoked the Brooklyn Dodgers? Now that Trump is the old man in this race, these gaffes should start counting.