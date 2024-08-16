Tim Walz’s Quip on “White Guy Tacos” Sends MAGA Into Meltdown
The far-right is freaking out after Kamala Harris’s running mate made a comment on how he likes his tacos.
Right-wingers are spreading another conspiracy about Minnesota Governor Tim Walz: he’s lying about liking “white guy tacos.”
Kamala Harris and her running mate on Thursday posted a promotional video of them discussing food, during which Walz brought up his Midwestern palette.
“I have white guy tacos,” said Walz.
“What does that mean? Like, mayonnaise and tuna? What are you doing?” Harris responded jokingly.
“Pretty much ground beef and cheese,” Walz said. “They said to be careful and let her know this. That black pepper is the top of the spice level in Minnesota.”
The innocent exchange led to a total Republican meltdown.
“Why is Kamala the expert on tacos?” asked Fox & Friends co-host Will Cain. “Did she say white guy tacos are tuna in mayonnaise?”
Conservative provocateur Mike Cernovich took it further, accusing Walz of lying about skipping seasoning. “Tim Walz is such a compulsive liar, and deployment dodger, that I decided to see if he lied about not seasoning his food.”
Cernovich pointed to a 2016 award-winning recipe by the Minnesota governor for “Turkey Taco Tot Hotdish,” which included the spices paprika, chili powder, onion powder, and garlic powder. “Tim Walz is such a compulsive liar, and deployment dodger, that I decided to see if he lied about not seasoning his food.”
Even Senator Ted Cruz got in on the drama, writing, “hispanics are not tacos.” Unclear what he meant there.
It seems like Republicans will find anything to get mad about if it comes from Harris and Walz—maybe they’ll eventually launch an investigation on what actually goes into “white guy tacos.”