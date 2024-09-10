The GOP Is Playing Chicken at the Worst Possible Time (for the GOP)

Should the Democratic Senate refuse to play ball, Johnson will shut part of the government down. But there’s no suspense here: We know already that the Senate won’t play ball. As Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday in a “Dear Colleague” to Senate Democrats: “We will not let poison pills or Republican extremism put funding for critical programs at risk.” In the unlikely event that the voting bill were to land on Biden’s desk, he’s pledged to veto it. There’s no reason for Schumer or Biden to cry uncle because Republicans always get blamed when the government gets shut down—and this time, a presidential election will come one month later. For Republicans, the timing couldn’t be worse.

Johnson surely will want to back down, but Trump may not let him. “I would shut down the government in a heartbeat if they don’t get it,” Trump said last month to the podcast host (and serial plagiarist) Monica Crowley. “If they don’t get these bills they should close it down.” Trump said it a third time, too. The mere fact that Trump says something three times or 12 times or 100 times doesn’t guarantee he won’t say the opposite if that suits him; that’s what happened, for example, with cryptocurrency. But Trump inclines toward obstreperousness on matters related to voting, even to the point of compromising his own political interest. In another person, we might call this integrity. In Trump, it’s probably declining cognition.

The Republican strategy, such as it is, is that because immigration is politically unpopular, it’s good politics to force Democrats to oppose requiring voters to show proof of citizenship. Noncitizens are barred from voting in the first place, so what’s the big deal? The big deal is that a lot of eligible voters would end up not voting because they can’t easily put their hands on a birth certificate, naturalization document, or passport. The requirement would make sense if noncitizen voting were rampant, but studies have shown, repeatedly, that it’s quite rare. This is a country whose chronic voting problem isn’t that too many people vote, but rather too few.