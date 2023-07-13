For the majority of the quarter century that it has been on the books, the child tax credit has enjoyed significant support from both parties. After it was first implemented in 1997, Congress repeatedly increased and expanded the credit to assist more families, under administrations and congressional majorities of both parties. But the bipartisan bonhomie on the issue shifted in 2017, when Republicans narrowly passed massive tax cut legislation promoted by President Donald Trump. Although the measure doubled the amount of the credit to $2,000, and made it refundable for up to $1,400, the overall bill was opposed by Democrats who balked at the provisions which primarily benefited wealthier Americans.

Four years later, Democrats single-handedly passed a dramatic expansion of the credit as part of their gargantuan coronavirus relief package, the American Rescue Plan Act. President Joe Biden then touted the benefits of the enhanced credit on the campaign trail, which expired at the end of 2021, and so the policy became more associated with Democrats. The fact that Republicans not only opposed the overall bill, but also the specific provision granting full refundability for the expanded child tax credit, only cemented the perception.



Thursday’s hearing, highlighting the credit’s bipartisan history, may be an opportunity to help cooler heads prevail. “Both sides want to support families with children, and it’s a matter of finding some common ground in how we go about doing that,” said Katherine Michelmore, an associate professor of public policy at the University of Michigan and one of the witnesses Democrats have summoned to testify.