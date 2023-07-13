Even so, Democrats—led by Bennet—will still tout the results of the expanded child tax credit. In the six months that it was in effect, from July through December of 2021, the credit reached more than 60 million children. Because the refundability made the credit newly available to households too poor to pay income taxes, it also helped lift more than three million children out of poverty. Since it lapsed, the effects have been just as tangible: Michelmore told me in an email that “​​the current credit leaves out millions of the poorest children in the U.S. who stand to gain the most from the credit.”

But Republicans argued that allowing the poorest Americans to access the credit would discourage them from working. Kevin Corinth, the deputy director of the Center on Opportunity and Social Mobility at the American Enterprise Institute and one of the witnesses called by Republicans, co-authored a 2021 study which projected that a permanent implementation of the child tax credit as expanded by the American Rescue Plan would result in 1.5 million people leaving the workforce.

Although research has shown that the implementation of the expanded credit had minimal impact on the workforce, Corinth contended in an interview that “it’s hard to generalize from that six-month policy change in the midst of the pandemic to what would happen if this was extended in more normal times.” Parents may have been less likely to quit their jobs in July of 2021, Corinth argued, than they would be in 2023.