You Are Way Better Off Than You Were Four Years Ago.

were 40 percent higher in the United States than in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom, according to a commission assembled by the British medical journal The Lancet. Not all of this was Trump’s fault, the commission said, but Trump policies such as eliminating the National Security Council’s global health security team and leaving 700 jobs unfilled at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention accounted for “tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.”

The Georgetown economist Harry Holzer noted in a September 2020 report that Covid put significantly more people out of work, per capita, in the United States than in other OECD countries. During the crucial period of January to April 2020, the impact in the United States was 11 times that in the other OECD countries. Trump pretends that health care policy exists somehow apart from the economic policy, allowing him to dither endlessly about finding a replacement for, or “improvement” to, Obamacare to an extent he’d never dare about, say, taxes. During the past nine years he’s progressed from “something terrific” to “I have concepts of a plan,” which is to say, not at all. It’s only health care, in which Republicans have shown little interest. But health care, in large part, is the economy.

Do economic problems linger? Of course. We have an affordable housing crisis, and, with the Fed finally conceding that inflation is tamed, it needs to cut interest rates this month dramatically to avert a recession in 2025. As I noted yesterday, banks that are too big to fail are also becoming too powerful to regulate. The political influence of the working class has atrophied. And the stock market’s been acting really weird.

But for Christ’s sake, of course we’re better off than we were four years ago. Four years ago was as bad a time in this country as I’ve ever seen. I lost my job in a flash recession, I was terrified of contracting a deadly disease, and while we waited for a vaccine some idiot in the Oval Office told everybody to inject Clorox into their veins. A few months later we had a deadly insurrection on Capitol Hill to prevent Congress from counting presidential ballots. We haven’t recovered fully from Covid or from Trump, because between these two a lot of furniture got smashed. But we’re much, much better than we were back then, and Harris mustn’t flinch from explaining why.