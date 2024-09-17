Leonard Leo’s Extremely Revealing Letter to a Dark-Money Group

The letter, together with a rare interview he gave the Financial Times last week, is extremely revealing, though perhaps not in the ways that he seems to think. Self-dealing, the corruption of the political system, and paranoia—it’s all in there.

Leo’s letter is addressed to beneficiaries of the 85 Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization that distributed $134 million, largely to reactionary political causes, in 2022 (the most recent year for which tax forms are publicly available). Leo co-founded the organization with megadonor Neil Corkery in 2011, and he writes his letter as if he were fully in charge of the fund and its decision-making. Yet Leo is not listed as an officer, board member, or member of the staff of the 85 Fund. Why is he not in charge of the fund whose grants and direction he appears to control? It may have something to do with the fact that Leo’s own for-profit firm, Creative Response Concepts/CRC Advisors, receives huge payouts from the same fund. In fact, Leo and his sprawling network of organizations are under investigation by D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb for possibly violating laws that prohibit using charities for personal enrichment.

According to Lisa Graves, the managing director of Court Accountability, a legal advocacy group, “Since the beginning of 2020, Leo has led a for-profit P.R. group that has received more than $100 million from nonprofit groups he helps direct funds to or is tied to.” Graves, a former deputy assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Policy at the Department of Justice, added that the 85 Fund has provided at least $55 million to CRC Advisors since 2020. Although the amount that Leo personally received (if any) is unknown, it is known that Leo has a rather lavish lifestyle. In 2018, he paid off the mortgage on his McLean, Virginia, house and purchased a $3.3 million Tudor-style mansion in Mount Desert, Maine; just three years later, he purchased yet another home, also in Mount Desert, for $1.65 million.