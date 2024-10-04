Dreading the Return of the Trump Era’s Exhausting Palace Intrigue

By the way, that further research is worth the click. Laura Loomer’s Wikipedia page is a treasure trove of bumblings and fumblings, presenting her as a sort of racist slapstick comic. With such an entertaining payoff for the curious, it’s understandable that Americans got sucked in, googling Loomer, going down the rabbit hole on a figure with whom—thanks to the reality show that is Trump-era politics—we all have to be familiar. But it was also an exhausting reminder of what Donald Trump did to the press and to our own powers of attention. For four years, we were saturated with endless palace intrigue, backbiting, and scandal. While the upcoming election is about gaping policy differences, it’s also got us at a crossroads: A return to Trump represents returning to that amphetamine high; to stick with Harris means a big comedown into a life less frenetic.



The substance of political journalism underwent a noticeable shift in the Trump years. It was a whiplash of a change from the Obama White House, where personnel rarely made news (yes, a few Obama staffers were famous in D.C., but they weren’t household names), to a Trump White House where the day-to-day coverage of personnel was overwhelming. Stephanie Grisham, the longtime Trump White House staffer, says much of that coverage stemmed from Trump himself. “Our president had this knack for putting together reality TV shows and I think he did that with us brilliantly. And he enjoyed when we fought,” Grisham told me, adding, “He didn’t care whether the press was good or bad—as much as he grouses about it—he just liked that it’s us in the press. He enjoyed the gossip, he enjoyed the backbiting, he enjoyed the rumors.” And the rumors and gossip abounded: Every week, it seemed, Trump staffers were in the press. Every week, there was a new scandal.



In retrospect, maybe many of the pseudo-events that spun out of these West Wing psychodramas weren’t really bona fide scandals, but they were the news. It was the news, for example, when chief of staff Reince Priebus was fired via Twitter by then-President Donald Trump. Priebus’s ouster was Section A, Page 1 of The New York Times, under the headline “Reince Priebus Is Ousted Amid Stormy Days for White House.” And this beat—who’s hot (and who’s messy) in the Oval Office—became a moneymaker. White House reporters became household names. Grisham recalls: “Trump made a lot of his staff, including myself, kind of pawns in his reality show, and I think he did that to the press too. And it was all so new that I don’t think anybody recognized what was happening.”

