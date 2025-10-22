The Growing Schism Between Bible Scholars and Israeli Nationalists

For the last century, historians, philologists, and archaeologists have been critically examining narratives about Israel in the Bible, searching for evidence of their historical reality. But the last thirty years or more of critical scholarship have turned up a notable lack of evidence supporting the foundational narratives of the ancient Kingdom of Israel, supposedly in existence for a little over 100 years at the turn of the first millennium BCE.

“We have absolutely no evidence about the existence of that kingdom,” said Ambra Suriano, a postdoctoral researcher in politics, philosophy, and religion at Lancaster University. “Very likely, it is a narrative which has been constructed after the return from exile in Babylon … after the sixth century [BCE].”

But you wouldn’t know that reading the vast majority of references to ancient Israel outside the niche discipline of biblical archaeology. In the journal Politics, Religion, and Ideology, Suriano collects some of the most egregious examples of celebrated experts in departments of Israel Studies and International Relations treating the existence of an ancient Kingdom of Israel as an accepted fact. “Some of them do not seem fully aware of the history of research in this field or, on the contrary, choose to ignore it, carrying on a nationalist narrative of ancient history, leaning on an outdated reconstruction of the past,” she writes.