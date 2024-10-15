The Democrats Are the Only True Defenders of the Constitution

Apart from clinging to an outdated mindset, there is a deeper, less tractable impediment to liberals’ donning the mantle of the Constitution—ideological hostility. In many quarters of the left, the Constitution and Framers—in particular, the original, “Founding Fathers” cohort of Framers—are held in anything but reverential regard. As Nikole Hannah-Jones put it five years ago in her introduction to The New York Times’ 1619 Project, “This nation’s white founders set up a decidedly undemocratic Constitution that excluded women, Native Americans and black people, and did not provide the vote or equality for most Americans.”

Such skepticism has buttressed and been reinforced by the spread of identitarian ideology that rejects the Constitution’s liberal, Enlightenment-based individual-centered precepts of liberty, equal opportunity, fairness, and procedural due process safeguards. As described by the leading comprehensive account—Yascha Mounk’s 2023 The Identity Trap, this credo, driven by “a deep pessimism about overcoming racism or other forms of bigotry, [prefers] public policies that explicitly distinguish between citizens on the basis of the group to which they belong” and dictates that “both private actors and public institutions must make the way they treat people depend on the groups to which they belong.” (Emphasis mine.)

Moreover, historian James Davison Hunter sees this tribalist perspective as both a prime cause and manifestation of the fierce “polarization” currently engulfing American politics. Hunter attributes this threat primarily to a newly radicalized right, but—significantly—by leftist identity politics-peddlers as well. However, liberal advocates and political leaders, virtually without exception, have not acknowledged, let alone criticized, such polarization-incubating threats to the Constitution coming from the left. Rather, most liberal advocates and politicians have acquiesced to or otherwise suppressed any misgivings about the implications of these left illiberal currents—in particular, their potential to undermine constitutional democracy in the long run, or quite plausibly, the not-so-long run.