The Democrats Are Doing Court Reform Backward

The ultraconservative hijack of the Supreme Court, enabled by Mitch McConnell’s chicanery and President Donald Trump’s assent to Federalist Society–blessed nominees, has left liberals and Democrats flummoxed by a justifiable dread. Now comes the question: What is to be done about it? Lacking agreement on a credible path to reverse the prospect of a judiciary hostile to landmark judicial and legislative achievements, they have spent months squabbling over various “court reforms”—essentially, institutional makeovers—that are unlikely either to pass into law or, on the chance they do, to reliably advance liberal goals or interests.

It’s possible that all the saber-rattling might, for a time, make a difference. Even if the current court reform debate yields no concrete legislative results, the noise it generates may convince the court’s conservatives that discretion should be their guide star, and that trimming their sails and tacking toward the center might be the best course of action. But at some point, talk without action threatens to recast the drive for judicial reform as a paper tiger, which might in turn embolden the right’s grand reactionary design.

Perhaps the most damaging aspect of the current preoccupation with court makeover confections is that it has distracted liberal and Democratic leaders from the real challenge they must meet to regain traction in the war for the courts: to come up with a politically marketable picture of what a liberal-leaning judiciary would look like and do. They need to roll out an agenda for the judiciary that matches what the nation requires and most voters want. Moreover, that agenda must be packaged in a credibly constitutional vision—an undertaking that, unlike their adversaries on the right, contemporary Democrats and liberals have never seriously attempted.