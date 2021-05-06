The Democrats Are Doing Court Reform Backward

Perhaps the most damaging aspect of the current preoccupation with court makeover confections is that it has distracted liberal and Democratic leaders from the real challenge they must meet to regain traction in the war for the courts: to come up with a politically marketable picture of what a liberal-leaning judiciary would look like and do. They need to roll out an agenda for the judiciary that matches what the nation requires and most voters want. Moreover, that agenda must be packaged in a credibly constitutional vision—an undertaking that, unlike their adversaries on the right, contemporary Democrats and liberals have never seriously attempted.

Now they have no choice. Since any Democrat-sponsored court-related proposal will inevitably be perceived as a tool to roughly engineer a liberal judiciary, such proposals won’t gain legislative traction—unless liberals first generate traction for their underlying cause. In effect, leading with “structural” fixes to the courts puts the cart before the horse.

There is a better way forward. History provides an example to follow. Contemporary observers need only look back to the saga of FDR and the Supreme Court—not simply at his notorious failure to expand the court but to his ultimate success in establishing a constitutional regime hospitable to New Deal–scale liberal governance. In particular, they should take note of FDR’s sales strategy, which unabashedly anchored his agenda in both the text of the Constitution as well as the original design of its framers. In forceful but accessible terms, using rhetoric that combined agenda-setting with a sort of civic storytelling, Roosevelt stressed that it was the framers themselves who had crafted the charter for strong governmental economic stewardship—one that both twentieth- and twenty-first-century liberal presidents have built upon, that President Joe Biden is seeking to strengthen, and that a new breed of genuinely reactionary Supreme Court justices are threatening to dismantle.