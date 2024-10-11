The Best Tool to Solve the Housing Crisis

Abolish Rent: How Tenants Can End the Housing Crisis by Tracy Rosenthal and Leonardo Vilchis Buy on Bookshop

On average, the trial to determine if you can remain housed lasts less than two minutes—your fate decided about as quickly as you can watch a couple of TikToks—and a great deal depends on the individual whims of each judge. An eviction can also prevent you from finding housing again: While the Department of Justice cracks down on software firms like RealPage, which allows property owners to collude on rent increases through an algorithm, landlords in many states also routinely scrape housing court data to pinpoint “problem” tenants, effectively blacklisting people as soon as they apply. This partly explains why evictions are associated with high mortality rates: Once the sheriffs force you out of your home, your ability to sit, lie, or camp in public space—the only space immediately available to you—often comes with heavy fines or violent restrictions by police. In some municipalities, it’s illegal for passersby to offer you food without a proper permit. By that point, you are more likely to be arrested than to find an affordable home.

This pipeline to lifelong housing insecurity, which exists with varying degrees of barbarity across the country, is often called the “housing crisis.” In this framing, the central problem is merely a shortage of housing, meaning high demand for a limited supply, driving prices up and making affordable units ever more scarce. The proposed solution is more construction, on the theory that more housing (even the luxury condos that typically get built) decreases demand on cheaper units. But as Tracy Rosenthal and Leonardo Vilchis point out in their new book, Abolish Rent, this approach ignores many of the issues tenants face. “Housing isn’t in crisis, tenants are.” While there is indeed a shortage of cheap units, the housing system is working exactly as designed: It maximizes the profits of landlords, developers, and real estate speculators at the expense of people who need homes. Current efforts to increase construction “do not produce lower rents, but rather rents that rise less quickly,” effectively kicking the can down the road. The “housing crisis” framing also obfuscates the power imbalance between landlords and tenants, and suggests that to “solve” the crisis, we should focus on building more, rather than on giving tenants a voice in their homes.



What if every housing complex was as fit for a union as any factory floor? What if, together, we refused to pay rent?

The argument of Abolish Rent is that the tenant crisis isn’t strictly about “housing units” or land-use codes; it’s about power. “Tenants can’t afford to be passive objects of social intervention or beneficiaries of a quick ‘one-weird-wonky-policy’ fix,” the authors write. Drawing on around a decade of experience organizing the Los Angeles Tenants Union, currently the largest union of its kind in the U.S., Rosenthal and Vilchis demonstrate how tenants can save themselves by flipping the logic of evictions on its head. What if every housing complex was as fit for a union as any factory floor, with bosses that could be confronted, obstructed, and overcome through tenants’ collective strength? What if, together, we refused to pay rent?