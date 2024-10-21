Republicans Are Cheating. Again. But Now It’s Worse Than Ever.

This is an old GOP trick. When I was a young reporter in New York, I remember instances of fliers being tucked under parked cars’ windshield wipers with messages like “WARNING: If you aren’t up to date on your utility bills, it is illegal to vote.” In Black neighborhoods, naturally. I’d imagine we’ll see a lot of this kind of thing come Election Day.

But this year, we’ll see far worse than that. Election workers, as we know, are terrified. A recent Brennan Center survey found that 38 percent of election workers had received some kind of threat. In Durham County, North Carolina, they’re installing bulletproof glass at election headquarters and equipping poll workers with panic buttons. Will armed MAGA vigilantes be showing up at polling places in Black neighborhoods in the major cities of swing states? I’d be shocked at this point if some don’t. I hope the police are ready.

Cheating takes many forms. Russian disinformation is already out there. An Axios report from September 10 said: “Russian disinformation warfare is more calculated and intentional than ever—as it employs more strategies that require hefty financial investments and long-term planning.” A prominent example: On September 2, a video was posted to social media featuring a young Black woman who claimed that Kamala Harris left her paralyzed from a hit-and-run accident 13 years ago. The whole thing was fake, according to a report by Microsoft, and came from a Russia-aligned network called Storm-1516. Who knows how extensive such disinformation is right now?