Polluters Found a New Way to Weaken the EPA at the Supreme Court

An additional wrinkle in this dispute is the lineup of justices who will consider it. When the court announced it would take up the petitions and consolidate them on Monday, it also said that Justice Samuel Alito would recuse himself from the case. The court did not explain the reason for his recusal. Based on the usual factors that the justices consider for recusal, the likeliest explanation is that he owns shares in one or more of the companies involved in the litigation. While the court’s liberals would still need two conservative votes to prevail in a ruling, they would now only need one to deadlock it with a 4–4 split.

If the Supreme Court makes it easier for states and companies to avoid the D.C. Circuit in environmental cases, those litigants will likely face much friendlier judges going forward. The Fifth Circuit, which easily ranks as the most conservative federal court in the country, is a dream venue for any business facing an EPA enforcement action or new regulatory scheme. Nearly every lawsuit filed by Republican state attorneys general against the Biden administration’s policies is brought there. Far-right billionaire Elon Musk even recently amended Twitter’s terms of service to require any litigation by users to be brought before a specific federal court division in northern Texas, where the lone federal judge assigned to it is a Tesla shareholder.

These cases do not directly address the phenomenon of judge shopping that plagues the Fifth Circuit. Nor can the Supreme Court itself really do anything to address it on a comprehensive level—that responsibility instead lies with Congress. What the justices could do, however, is make things worse by bending the Clean Air Act’s language to make it easier for polluters to find friendlier judges in other courts. Oral arguments in the case will likely be scheduled for next spring, with a ruling to come by the end of next June.