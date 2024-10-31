Got a Problem? The GOP Has Someone to Blame.

This appeal to “my pocket,” or your money is a consistent theme in these ads. That’s usually overlooked when the ads are interpreted as just more MAGA culture war. The ads use trans people and immigrants to attack a candidate or ballot measure, but they hinge on this idea of undeserving people being a drain on resources, wanting things they shouldn’t have, who are taking from you.

The ad that really pulled all of this scapegoating into focus for me was a new one from a group opposing New York state’s equal rights ballot measure, Proposition 1—primarily pitched as an abortion rights measure. At first, opponents of the measure tried to associate Proposition 1 with the same anti-trans attack line about “boys playing girl’s sports,” seizing on the inclusion of “gender identity” in the measure to claim this would mean, among other things, trans girls being allowed to play school sports with cis girls. The problem with that is New York state already considers gender identity to be a protected category, and trans girls are playing school sports with cis girls (though they are now banned in Nassau County, thanks to these misleading and transphobic claims). In other states, in 2022 and 2023, anti-abortion groups adopted the same tactic to try to defeat abortion rights ballot measures, and they all lost. The line may especially not play well in New York, given the protections existing laws in the state already affords trans people, but these ads aren’t about the law. They are trying to hitch a ride on a moral panic already in process.

What do they do when one group no longer serves as a scapegoat? The new No on 1 ad, which debuted last week, swaps out scary trans girls for scary immigrants, with imagery that would be at home in any of these other anti-immigrant ads. “The border is broken,” the ad begins, showing images of mostly Black and brown people. “New York is paying the price.” The ad does not even mention abortion. Prop 1, it goes on, “could give illegals a constitutional right to taxpayer benefits.” It’s a message to appeal to voters who might not even know abortion is on the ballot, but who have been soaking in the kinds of anti-immigrant rhetoric of the Trump campaign, of Fox, of the New York Post.