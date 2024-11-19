Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency Should Eliminate Itself

Shrinking the federal workforce will also be a much more difficult task than it would be at a private company like Twitter. Most federal employees are protected from summary dismissal by federal civil service laws and collective bargaining agreements. Right-wing think tanks like the Heritage Foundation and the America First Policy Institute have championed measures like Schedule F to reclassify certain federal employees and strip them of civil service protections in an ideological purge. Even Schedule F only targets civil servants in a policymaking or legal role, however, so while its impact would be significant from a governance perspective, it would be minimal from a fiscal one.

Again, there is one body that can actually carry out what Musk hopes to achieve with DOGE. Congress has the full legal and constitutional authority to repeal legislation that creates federal agencies, defines their regulatory powers, and protects civil servants from dismissal. It also has near-total discretion over the federal budget and what the executive branch can spend. Republicans control both chambers of Congress, so in theory it should be able to enact whatever Trump and Musk put before it.

Indeed, I’m not sure if there’s anything out there that could symbolize inefficiency and waste in government more than DOGE. It cannot achieve its stated ambitions for legal, constitutional, or practical reasons. Musk’s influence in the Trump administration means that its words will likely carry some weight, but even then it will probably largely duplicate what other conservative think-tanks have already proposed before. The most likely outcome is that it chews up a lot of time and energy that Trump White House aides and Republican staffers on Capitol Hill could have spent elsewhere.