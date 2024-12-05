Trumpworld Is Coming to Cancel Us All

Trump, of course, once had protesters gassed simply for being in his way when he wanted to do a photo op, and has made some brief inquiries into the legality of simply shooting racial justice protesters. Whatever answers he may have received on that regard once upon a time haven’t seem to have slaked his desire to crack heads. He’s promised to pursue political opponents, has said he may look to use the FCC to revoke the licenses of news organizations that he feels put him in a negative light.

This is just a mere escalation: In his first administration he took away press passes for that same reason. Last time around, Trump was somewhat hemmed in by institutional rules and the more moderate individuals who’d managed to find purchase within his administration. But much has changed. The Supreme Court has now given Trump carte blanche to do as he sees fit; Trump, having survived two impeachments without paying any kind of price, including for the insurrection he led, very likely recognizes that he’ll be returning to office with few sanctions on his impunity. The court, which has become a de facto law-giving agency, is also likely to remove even more barriers to enforcing conservative orthodoxies in Trump’s second term. That means it will probably do little or nothing to stop Republicans who are banning books, closing polling stations, threatening to go after political opponents—and making good on those threats in full view of the nation.

Yet somehow the myth that liberals are the real threat to free speech persists, having spread far and wide because someone might ask you to use certain preferred pronouns or to sit for a DEI meeting. Even liberals themselves have largely bought into the weird idea that their kind have become illiberal censors, with figures like Jonathan Haidt and Greg Lukianoff claiming that it’s liberal closed-mindedness that is stifling free speech. One can understand someone for coming to that conclusion if they’ve failed to spend any time outside their bubble, where they might encounter a conservative or speak to one for longer than thirty seconds. The term “snowflake” is applied to liberals, but how long do conservatives last in conversations they don’t like because they offer challenges to their New Dark Enlightenment views? What is their tolerance for being debated on cable news, or actually called on the carpet for lies, or an accurate assessment of their deceptions? Are we allowed to curse yet? Can they take a joke?