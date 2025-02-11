America’s Abandonment of the Poor

Even so-called “essential workers,” on whose productive labor the nation relied, found little help from politicians and the corporations that own them. As early as May 2020, Amazon yanked its Covid sick leave policy from warehouse workers, even as it posted record profits. Grieving survivors of hotel workers and teachers tell Jones that their loved ones were too broke to seek the care that would have saved them. Over 60 percent of low-wage workers lacked paid sick leave altogether as of 2022, according to the Economic Policy Institute. For Black and Latino workers, whom America has historically excluded from wealth creation, virtually all these problems were multiplied. “To be ‘essential’ in the pandemic is to be offered up as a sacrifice,” Jones writes.

Many of these points, while wrenching, are also now well known from other coverage. What Jones brings to this telling is an unflinching focus on American capital, its unholy marriage to the political class, and the way that union has eroded ordinary people’s faith in authorities. At one point, she speaks with a woman who believes that a Trump-supporting, anti-mask relative transmitted Covid to her mother, who died of the virus in late 2020. “The fact that these deaths were politicized, there needs to be work done for healing for us because there’s no trust in the government,” the woman tells Jones. “They allowed this to happen and they continue to. This is a policy choice, just like gun violence. These deaths continue to be preventable.” Moments like this help to explain why so many Americans, from the middle-class precariat on down, align not so much with one political party or another but against government and its systems writ large.

How should we understand the political conditions that render the masses disposable? Reactionary thinking has resurged among the ruling class, justifying an age-old hierarchy: spoils for the elite few and scraps for the toiling many. Those laboring multitudes have historically been a means for capitalists, no matter their party affiliation, to profit. At the same time, they have been a problem to manage. Elite politics has often been about beating back revolt, whether by suasion or violent repression. The pandemic was, in some sense, a new testing ground for both methods.