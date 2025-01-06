It’s a Weird Time to Be a Libertarian

Though he did not mention her by name, one of the “people” Oliver may very well have been referring to is Angela McArdle, the party chairwoman. According to party Secretary Caryn Ann Harlos, McArdle first met with Trump a year before the election when he invited her to Mar-a-Lago. Trump later accepted her invitation to seek the Libertarian nomination at the party’s convention in May, but his speech was met with boos, and he was disqualified after failing to file the necessary paperwork. Nonetheless, since the election, McArdle has been unapologetic about what she perceives as the potential for progress under a second Trump administration, including Trump’s promise to free Ross Ulbricht, the operator of the Silk Road black market platform, and to appoint a libertarian to his Cabinet (a promise McArdle believes he’s fulfilling with the nomination of RFK Jr., though Oliver and others don’t view the political scion as a legitimate libertarian).

Harlos, though suspicious of Trump, also said she’s “optimistic” about the future, while admitting that her optimism sometimes clouds her judgment. (She says she truly believed that Gary Johnson could win in 2016. He finished with just over 3 percent of the vote.) Oliver, on the other hand, is firmly in the pessimistic camp.

“I think there will be some things on the fringes that we might celebrate,” he said. “Things like ending regulation.” But he added, “I think it’s important for us to recognize what regulation is ending. Is it regulation that puts some sort of a safeguard or oversight on things that Elon Musk wants to be doing?” (This is not purely hypothetical. Prior to the election, The New York Times analyzed the vast, interconnected nature of Musk’s businesses and the government, revealing a multitude of possible conflicts of interest that could arise from Musk’s new role.)