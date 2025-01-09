The Democrats’ Shameful, Immediate Surrender to Trump

We’ve seen a similar tone from many other Democrats since Kamala Harris’s loss to Trump—and not just the usual moderates, but also progressive torchbearers like Bernie Sanders. He has been offering to work with Trump to cap credit card fees and raise the minimum wage (good luck with those). He told Business Insider last month that Elon Musk is a “very smart guy” whom he’d like to work with on cutting defense spending. Though he criticized Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s conspiratorial thinking and views on vaccines, Sanders seemed eager to work with him on other health-related issues.

It’s as if Democrats have become accomplices in their perceived fait accompli. Many of them have taken it as a given that defaulting to an oppositional stance is antithetical to democratic principles and that it is incumbent upon them, following an election loss, to find compromises with Republicans in order to achieve progress where possible. They’re ignoring, however, the actual dynamics of the situation—namely that, by helping Trump achieve victories, they will only increase his power and influence and thereby advance Trumpism. This is the Trump paradox.

The list of Democrats who are falling into this trap grows by the day. As Mica Soellner and Melanie Zanona reported Wednesday for Punchbowl News, “House and Senate Democrats are actively weighing ways to work with the Trump administration.… Several Democrats told us they’re open to teaming up with Trump but made clear they’re picking and choosing their spots. Some potential areas of common ground Democrats listed include the border and immigration, economic issues and the so-called ‘DOGE’ effort, which will aim to root out wasteful government spending.” This is a worrying list of issues. It suggests not that Democrats and Republicans will compromise but that Democrats will capitulate to the Republican position out of deference to what they imagine the public sentiment to be on those issues.