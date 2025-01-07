The 48 Democrats Who Voted to Deport Nonviolent Undocumented Offenders
The bill could lead to undocumented immigrants who were arrested—but not convicted or even charged—for nonviolent offenses being deported.
If a bill that the House of Representatives passed Tuesday becomes law, undocumented immigrants arrested for nonviolent crimes will be targeted for deportation.
The bill was named after Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student killed last year in Georgia by an undocumented immigrant who was arrested and charged with shoplifting but wasn’t detained. It passed in the House Tuesday by a 264–159 margin, with every Republican voting for it.
They were joined by 48 Democrats, despite the fact that the bill doesn’t require a conviction or charge, but merely an arrest, to target an undocumented immigrant. These Democrats appear to be supporting the GOP’s rhetoric demonizing all undocumented immigrants, seeking to penalize them merely for being suspected of a crime.
With Donald Trump’s promised mass deportations likely coming soon after his inauguration in less than two weeks, the 48 Democrats who voted for the Laken Riley Act appear to be surrendering early. Seven of them even voted against the bill in March, only to vote for it Tuesday. Here is the list of all 48 Democrats, with the seven who changed their votes in bold:
- Brendan Boyle—Pennsylvania
- Nikki Budzinski—Illinois
- Janelle Bynum—Oregon
- Jim Costa—California
- Joe Courtney—Connecticut
- Angie Craig—Minnesota
- Henry Cuellar—Texas
- Sharice Davids—Kansas
- Don Davis—North Carolina
- April McClain-Delaney—Maryland
- Chris Deluzio—Pennsylvania
- Shomari Figures—Alabama
- Laura Gillen—New York
- Marie Gluesenkamp Perez—Washington
- Jared Golden—Maine
- Vicente Gonzalez—Texas
- Maggie Goodlander—New Hampshire
- Adam Gray—California
- Josh Harder—California
- Jahana Hayes—Connecticut
- Steven Horsford—Nevada
- Val Hoyle—Oregon
- Marcy Kaptur—Ohio
- Greg Landsman—Ohio
- Susie Lee—Nevada
- Mike Levin—California
- Stephen F. Lynch—Massachusetts
- John Mannion—New York
- Lucy McBath—Georgia
- Kristen McDonald Rivet—Michigan
- Dave Min—California
- Joseph Morelle—New York
- Jared Moskowitz—Florida
- Frank J. Mrvan—Indiana
- Chris Pappas—New Hampshire
- Josh Riley—New York
- Hillary J. Scholten—Michigan
- Kim Schrier—Washington
- Terri A. Sewell—Alabama
- Eric Sorensen—Illinois
- Greg Stanton—Arizona
- Suhas Subramanyam—Virginia
- Tom Suozzi—New York
- Emilia Sykes—Ohio
- Dina Titus—Nevada
- Ritchie Torres—New York
- Derek Tran—California
- George Whitesides—California