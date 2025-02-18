The Underestimated Alliance That Could Beat Back Trumpism

DSA members also helped support the 2023 Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA pickets and the 2024 and 2025 Starbucks Workers United, or SWU, and IBT-Amazon Labor Union pickets. At a January strike at a Starbucks store in Park Slope, Brooklyn, the NYPD arrested seven people for staging a sit-in. Members of the New York Hotel Trades Council and 32BJ SEIU, community members, DSA members, and local Democratic politicians stood with the workers. Starbucks has shuttered a number of locations that voted to unionize. The day of the arrests, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol said he plans to double the number of stores in the U.S.; three days later, the company shut down its Park Slope location. SWU and Starbucks recently announced that they were bringing in a mediator as part of a push to revive stalled contract talks.

Olivia Gonzalez Killingsworth sits on DSA’s National Labor Commission steering committee and NYC DSA’s Citywide Leadership Committee and cochairs the branch’s Labor Working Group. She has been a member of both SAG-AFTRA and the Actors’ Equity Association for nearly 20 years. She sees DSA and organized labor as aligned on several key fights at the dawn of Trump 2.0. The push to implement the BPRA is one, and DSA’s backing of a Social Housing Authority bill in Albany is another. Killingsworth believes the fact that the building trades and the UFT have warmed to the housing bill “reflects that organized labor now sees us supporting and passing policies and getting things done that can actually help their members and create jobs for their members—and not just better pay, but better working and living conditions.”

DSA is seeking to build alliances with workers and unions across ideological lines. Harold Daggett, head of the International Longshoremen’s Association’s, or ILA, has called Trump a great friend of organized labor and a “champion of the working men and women of this country.” DSA supported an ILA-led dockworkers’ strike in 2024 while strongly opposing Trump. These relationships, while new and fragile, have emerged in part because DSA discourages its members from “proselytizing” on the picket line. DSA and the ILA have also discovered a common enemy. The ILA hates the Danish shipping company Maersk for threatening jobs by automating port operations, and pro-Palestine activists, including DSA members, hate Maersk for shipping military cargo to support Israel’s genocide. Cementing an alliance, Killingsworth said, is “a long-term building project in the same way that it took us years and years and years on the left and in the labor movement to build towards an anti-apartheid movement in South Africa.”