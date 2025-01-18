Trump Just Handed Steve Bannon a Big Weapon in His War With Elon Musk

The reason is that the bill grants broad authority to state attorneys general to bring lawsuits against an administration—to force it into compliance with immigration laws—under various circumstances, provided their state can show that federal enforcement failures are minimally damaging to it. One such scenario is triggered if the government tries to deport people to their country of origin but that country refuses them.

If that happens, under the new bill an attorney general from that person’s state of residence can ask a federal judge to apply a Cold War law that empowers the State Department to halt some or all visas to that country’s people. Administrations generally don’t implement blanket visa bans due to diplomatic and international factors. But under this bill, an attorney general can ask a judge to require this. And a judge can do exactly that.

What people have missed is that Bannon can use this against Musk. If a few Indian nationals in Texas are subject to deportation but India doesn’t accept them (India is recalcitrant about this), Bannon can publicly urge Paxton to act. Paxton could argue that these deportation failures damage his state in some tiny way and find a pliant Texas judge who’s willing to require the visa ban on India.