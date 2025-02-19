How to Save Public Health: Follow Labor’s Lead

For some, the answer to the polarization around public health is to “de-politicize” it; by ensuring appropriate “viewpoint diversity.” This line of thinking holds that public health is dominated by progressives, which in turn alienates a subset of the American population. This supposed ideological dominance leaves the field vulnerable to the shifting political winds of the country; unable to assert expertise when dealing with right wing administrations and the health of the country suffering as a result.

But it is more the case that some conservatives have shifted to reject basic public health tenets than public health has somehow been ideologically captured by hardline progressives. After all, Donald Trump’s first administration did oversee the development of the COVID vaccines under Operation Warp Speed and George W. Bush’s administration created the spectacularly successful global health AIDS funding program, PEPFAR.

The fundamental principle behind public health is that everyone’s health is improved when collective investments are made to make society safer; interventions made “upstream” that are preventative are better than relying on treatment of illness alone. It’s much better to clean the contaminated water supply that is giving people cholera than to treat everyone who gets cholera. Public health research broadly has proven the benefits of these investments or the pitfalls of their absence—private equity taking over healthcare systems leads to worse outcomes; Medicaid expansion leads to better outcomes and the US does worse on comparative measures of health with our European counterparts due to a lack of a social safety net. Bowing to the difficulty of the US political environment, if you crack open a public health journal today, much of the research is focused on evaluating outcomes of existing programs or suggesting minor changes to programs and policies that may result in improvements. There are comparatively fewer discussions on, say, the urgency for Medicare For All.