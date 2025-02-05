Elon Musk Has Broken the Constitutional Order

Any pretense of public service has been abandoned. Reporters eventually identified and published the names of the young men working with Musk on the Treasury payment system. When one person posted them on Twitter earlier this week, Musk stated outright (and falsely) in response, “You have committed a crime.” Ed Martin, the interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, later sent Musk a public letter in which he promised to “pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people.”

There is no precedent in American history for anything like this. Musk is a private citizen who has not been elected to anything. He is not a federal employee; he has not been confirmed by the Senate to any office or post. (DOGE itself is technically a hollowed-out version of the former U.S. Digital Service, a White House office, instead of the outside consulting group that was originally pitched.) He is not abiding by any of the ethical or legal restrictions to which public officials are subject. Spending a quarter-billion dollars on Trump’s reelection efforts has effectively allowed the world’s richest man to buy the federal government itself.

In doing so, Musk is defying Congress and the laws it wrote. Republican leaders in the House and Senate appear all too happy to let Musk wreak havoc on the agencies and civil servants that help keep the country running, even if it means neutering their own branch. Congressional Democrats, who have struggled to organize a coherent messaging response, have few tools as the minority party to actually stop Musk and his agents. The Supreme Court has not yet had an opportunity to weigh in, but they might be more sympathetic to Musk and Trump than to the “administrative state” it has fought to rein in.