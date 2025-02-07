Is Elon Musk Serving Two Masters?

But it was Musk’s close positioning to Trump that helped skyrocket his own net worth by 77 percent since Election Day, with investors predicting that key milestones for the billionaire’s products—from loosened AI regulations to streamlined production of self-driving vehicles—would be easier under a second Trump administration.

The billionaire’s cozy relationships with both Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, though, might not just benefit Musk’s financial interests. Critics argue that they could dually boost China as it positions itself to replace the U.S. at the forefront of the world stage.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul warned in an essay for The Dispatch that many of the Trump administration’s early actions (most of which have been spearheaded by Musk) are “directly damaging the United States’ ability to compete with its top geopolitical rival.”