Donald Trump Is Going to Ruin Legal Marijuana

For decades marijuana has been federally classified as a Schedule I drug, inexplicably placing it on the same level as highly addictive, potentially deadly substances like heroin and above others that are far more dangerous, like fentanyl and cocaine. While Trump expressed support for rescheduling marijuana on the campaign trail last September, he hasn’t spoken on it since, and with his past ambiguity on the issue—and the ideological makeup of his right-wing, “law and order” cabinet—it’s not clear if he still supports reclassifying marijuana or if his administration even plans to do so. What is clear, however, is this: Trump only has two plausible paths forward on marijuana and both would be awful for consumers—and pretty much everyone.

The country was slowly but surely moving toward reclassifying marijuana under the Biden administration. In October of 2022 President Biden noted that the federal government’s handling of marijuana legalization was a “failed approach” and ordered his agencies to revisit the issue, which then in turn led to an official recommendation that medicinal cannabis be moved from Schedule 1 to Schedule 3. The recommendation was approved by the Drug Enforcement Agency in May, but has gotten little attention since. It barely factored into Kamala Harris’s or Donald Trump’s general election campaigns, and the issue has been essentially buried since Trump entered office in January.

Weed is legal in 39 states to widely varying degrees: only 24 of those states allow it to be used recreationally. In some states where weed is technically still illegal, the situation is often muddled: In Nebraska, for instance, marijuana was decriminalized without any updates to existing policy. Policy and enforcement, for that matter, differ dramatically between states: California has a robust, mature recreational market, while New York has a chaotic, unregulated mess. This dissonance and inconsistency persists all while the drug soars in popularity and accessibility—and while large marijuana corporations rush to establish monopolies.