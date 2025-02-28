Trump Tries to Bully Zelenskiy as Meeting Devolves into Shouting Match
Donald Trump and JD Vance demanded the Ukrainian president thank them.
Donald Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Friday went off the rails, as the grievance-addled U.S. president started arguing with the world leader.
Amid tough negotiations to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has killed more than 43,000 citizens and destroyed cities, Trump and JD Vance took Zelenskiy’s visit as an opportunity to scold him for not acting more grateful to them for American financial support. (It seems worth noting that they weren’t in the White House when that aid was actually approved.)
Trump has repeatedly claimed that the U.S. has sent $350 billion, but the actual figure appropriated by Congress is closer to $174 billion. He has also begun to falsely claim that other countries are getting their money back. Trump has been increasingly desperate to recuperate the money, and he and his sniveling sidekick Vance lost their tempers during the meeting.
Zelenskiy’s unforgivable faux pas seems to have been explaining to Vance and Trump about Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014—that’s when the scolding started, anyway.
“Mr. President, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media,” Vance scolded. “Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front line because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for—”
“Have you ever been to Ukraine, that you see what problems we have?” Zelenskiy said, leaving the vice president buffering. “Come once.”
“I’ve actually watched and seen the stories, and I know what happens is you bring people, you bring them on a propaganda tour Mr. President,” Vance said. “Do you disagree that you’ve had problems bringing people into your military?”
“We have problems—” Zelenskiy tried to answer, but Vance wouldn’t relent.
“And do you think that it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?” the vice president plowed on.
“I will answer, I will answer,” Zelenskiy said. “A lot of questions, let’s start from the beginning. First of all, during the war, everybody has problems. Even you, but you have nice ocean, and don’t feel now. But you will feel it in the future. God bless—”
“You don’t know that, you don’t know that—” Trump interjected, visibly agitated.
“God bless, you will not have a war—” Zelenskiy assured him, but Trump continued speaking over his guest.
“Don’t tell us what we’re gonna feel. We’re trying to solve a problem, don’t tell us what we’re gonna feel,” Trump said.
“I’m not telling you, I’m answering—” Zelenskiy said.
“Because you’re in no position to dictate that, remember this,” Trump warned, still speaking over Zelenskiy. “You’re in no position to dictate what we’re gonna feel. We’re gonna feel very good.”
“You will feel influence. I’m telling you, you will feel influence,” Zelenskiy warned.
“We’re gonna feel very good and very strong. You’re right now, not in a very good position. You’ve allowed yourself to be in a very bad position, which he happens to be right about. You’re not [in] a good position. You don’t have the cards right now. With us you start having cards,” Trump insisted.
“I’m not playing cards, I’m very serious, Mr. President. I’m very serious. I’m the president in a war—” Zelenskiy tried to respond.
“But right now—yeah you’re playing cards. You’re playing cards,” Trump ranted. “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with World War III. You’re gambling with World War III. And what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country! This country!”
“Have you said thank you once?” Vance fumed, suddenly deciding to rejoin the fight.
“A lot of times, even today,” Zelenskiy said.
“You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October. Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who’s trying to save your country!” Vance said.
In September, Zelenskiy met with Kamala Harris at the White House, where she affirmed her support for him. Zelenskiy also visited a munitions factory in Scranton, Pennsylvania—Joe Biden’s hometown located in a critical swing state—to shore up support for Ukrainian resistance, giving a boost to Harris’s campaign.
During that visit, Trump had refused to meet with him, and then complained that the Ukrainian president wanted Harris to win.
To Trump and Vance, it seems that they were expecting a supplicant president, but were instead greeted with Zelenskiy’s well-founded doubts about their approach to the ongoing negotiations, which could lead to Russian President Vladimir Putin getting everything he wants, and no assurances for the future security and stability of a war-torn Ukraine.
This story has been updated.