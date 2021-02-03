Gavin Newsom Is Blowing It

Economy’s claims are likely a bit of bluster: The recall is still very much a Republican project and is suddenly now drawing support from the mainstream of California Republican politics. But Newsom has now found himself in the middle of a swirl of popular anger that’s no longer just coming from the rural fringe and emaciated Republican Party that has been so easily brushed aside in recent California elections. A suddenly renewed stay-at-home order angered many and was openly defied across much of the state, where militias have warned officials not to try to shut businesses that have stayed open in defiance of public health orders. Newsom’s subsequent lifting of those orders angered many others, and he has exposed himself to charges that he was only opening up the state to defuse recall efforts. It hardly helped that he initially refused to release the data on hospitalization rates that he and his advisers used to justify the loosened restrictions. Only 31 percent of voters now think Newsom has done a good job handling the Covid-19 crisis, down from nearly two-thirds in September. Polls released today have shown a precipitous drop in his approval ratings, which have now fallen below 50 percent for the first time.

“This guy’s worst problems, even including politically, come from the fact that they just don’t communicate well and they certainly don’t take the time to communicate in a way that introduces people to something, gives them more information, and then you effectuate it,” Karen Smith, a former director of the California Department of Public Health, told the Los Angeles Times recently. “It’s crazy, because that’s sort of basic and how you talk to people when you want to get them on your side.”

This crisis of leadership has much to do with the way Newsom has always presented himself: the slick and connected figure whose governing philosophy has always been above all that Gavin Knows Best. This shtick may be uniquely ill suited to this moment.

Meanwhile, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced yesterday that he’s officially intending to run if the signature-gathering efforts are able to force a recall election, which would probably take place sometime in midsummer. All indications are still that Newsom would easily beat Faulconer in a traditional head-to-head matchup, in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans two to one. But the recall election poses a two-part question: Voters are first asked if they want to recall the governor. If 50 percent or more vote yes, then the second question on the ballot, which asks voters to choose Newsom’s replacement, comes into play. As happened in the last California recall, when Arnold Schwarzenegger won the statehouse, this could produce surprising candidates and odd coalitions that break the traditional molds of California politics, especially since Democrats may be reluctant to put up their own alternative to Newsom and weaken his position.