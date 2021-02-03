Gavin Newsom Is Blowing It

Newsom is an unabashed idolizer of Robert F. Kennedy; his political career has resembled a long exercise in recreating that special Kennedy mix of aristocratic bearing and apparent devotion to the needs and hopes of regular people. It has always been a something of a halting effort, however, and now one fancy dinner may end up being the undoing of Newsom’s long and carefully managed rise.

As of Tuesday, a push to generate a recall election to remove Newsom from office has gathered 1,308,000 signatures, according to Randy Economy, a senior adviser to the effort and former radio L.A.-area radio host. This is the sixth recall push launched against Newsom since he took office in 2018. All of these sputtered out without coming close to the 1.5 million signatures needed to trigger a recall election under California’s constitution, which allows a recall if a specific number of registered voters (in this case, 12 percent of the electorate in the last gubernatorial election) sign a petition demanding one. In recall efforts past, many of the gathered signatures get thrown out after they’re submitted for verification by the secretary of state—they might represent someone who isn’t registered to vote, or who signed twice—and so many observers have estimated that a recall effort against Newsom would need to gather around two million signatures by March 17, a very tall order.

But when Newsom was spotted in November, maskless and eating at Thomas Keller’s French Laundry in Napa, the photos of the event seemed to offer a perfect visual encapsulation of what many Californians have always latently distrusted about Newsom: Here he was, eating in an enclosed space with Dustin Corcoran and Janice Norman—respectively the CEO and the lobbyist for the California Medical Association, an organization that in theory should have been helping to lead the charge to follow Newsom’s orders and enjoinments to stay home and avoid public gatherings. The occasion for the French Laundry gathering was the birthday party for yet another lobbyist, Jason Kinney—a Newsom confidant who had made a very of-the-moment California career lobbying for companies such as Weedmaps, which sit at the intersection of the tech and marijuana industries. In that moment, Newsom became a national symbol of the hypocrisy of a political and economic elite serenely weathering a seemingly endless lockdown in comfort, while the regular Californians suffer in confusion over when and how the state would emerge from the crisis.