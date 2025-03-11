Trump’s Crackdown on “Antisemitism” is Making Jews Less Safe

Goldenberg added that taking resources from a university and saying it is doing so for the good of Jews risks adding fuel to antisemitic fire. As Pollock put it, the grants and contracts are “from the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, and Department of Education, and other federal offices,” which is to say that the funding will be cut from scientific and medical research. I do not think that cutting federal research money from the National Institutes of Health and announcing that that research can no longer be carried out because of Jews is particularly good for Jews. “It’s going to make these students targets,” Goldenberg said.

Tying allegations of antisemitism to immigration is also deeply problematic. Antisemitism is not an imported problem, and acting as though it is, and that the issue is students on visas and not American society, ignores the real work needed to fight it. Further, xenophobia and antisemitism are inextricably intertwined in this country. As the Forward pointed out in a story prior to Khalil’s arrest, the very law that may serve as the basis for deporting people on visas, The Immigration Nationality Act of 1952, was “widely understood at the time to target Eastern European Jewish Holocaust survivors suspected of being Soviet agents.” But we don’t need to go back decades to see how xenophobia and antisemitism are linked: We remember President Donald Trump musing in 2018 that perhaps Hungarian-born Jewish philanthropist George Soros might have been responsible for the migrant caravan the right was obsessed with in the lead-up to the 2018 midterm elections; we know that the shooter at the Tree of Life synagogue that same year was motivated by the conviction that Jews were flooding the country with immigrants.

Suspending funding and trying to deport a green card holder are not the same, but both cases involve an apparent disregard for due process. That a Jewish group or even groups says that something is good or bad for the fight against antisemitism does not necessarily make it so. But there is, I think, a reason that numerous Jewish groups that have spoken out against the Trump administration’s actions at Columbia—from the IfNotNow movement for “equality, justice, and a thriving future for all Palestinians and Israelis” and the anti-Zionist Jewish Voice for Peace to Amy Spitalnick, focused on democracy at the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, to progressive, domestically focused groups like Bend the Arc and Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, to Nexus, which works on combating antisemitism and protecting free speech (and with whose task force of academics, in the interest of full disclosure, I work as a fellow)—have stressed the threat that these moves pose to the norms that keep ours a liberal, pluralistic democracy, with protections that keep Jews safe.