Democrats, This Is the Worst Possible Time for a Civil War

For what seemed to be the first time over the weekend, the Trump administration openly defied a judge’s order. The administration loaded 238 alleged Venezuelan gang members onto two airplanes Saturday night headed for El Salvador. While the plane was in the air, a judge ordered that the planes return to the United States. Trump ordered them to continue on. The White House says it did not defy the judge because the aircraft were already in international territory at the time the judge spoke, but that’s silly. You can turn around a plane any time. Attorney and commentator Mark Zaid said this was the “start of true constitutional crisis.”

This followed Trump’s outrageous speech at the Department of Justice last Friday. For a president even to go to Main Justice and give a speech is potentially dubious, unless that speech says “you just do your jobs and ignore me,” which is obviously not what Trump said. In fact, he made it crystal clear to our country’s top lawyers, without exactly saying so, that they’d be well advised now to pursue his revenge agenda and go after lawyers, journalists, and other who’ve found their way into his sights.