This Expat Politician Actually Wants Trump to Meddle in His Country

In a statement explaining his decision to temporarily leave Congress, Eduardo asserted that he aims “to bring justice and create an environment to grant amnesty to the hostages of January 8th and to the other persecuted people who were part of the Bolsonaro government, who are paying the price for the cruelty of a psychopath [Moraes] who dreams of arresting Jair Bolsonaro.” Indeed, the Bolsonaro line has been to emphasize their abiding concern for people they consider to be political prisoners—namely, those arrested at the scene of the crime in Brasília on January 8. But the amnesty bill put forth by a key Bolsonaro ally in Congress doesn’t apply simply to those caught in the act. The language of the proposed law is broad enough, according to multiple legal experts, to benefit the former president himself. “I have no doubt that our enemies’ plan is to incarcerate [Bolsonaro] to assassinate him in prison or leave him there in perpetuity, just as would have happened with Donald Trump, if he had not been reelected now, in 2024,” Eduardo added in his statement.

Putting aside the hysterical melodrama, it is worth wondering whether the Trump administration will come to Bolsonaro’s aid, and what the effect would be if it did. Last Sunday, Bolsonaro held a rally in Rio de Janeiro that was intended as a show of political strength. The former president expected a million people to show up. Fewer than 20,000 did. Despite the potential waning of his father’s political clout, Eduardo is not crazy to think his far-fetched appeals might break through in the U.S. Last year, Bolsonaro allies earned a friendly hearing in Congress. Republican members of Congress have targeted Moraes directly, and Trump’s media group sued the Brazilian jurist over claims of censorship.

In an interview after announcing his decision to leave Brazil, the congressman pointedly refused to say when he would return home—he noted he might never see his father again—and said that he is weighing his options for how to legally remain in the U.S. “You no longer have weapons within Brazil to fight against Alexandre de Moraes’s arbitrary actions,” he said, insisting that he could do more to advance his voters’ main concerns from outside the country. He said he is likely to request political asylum “because I can’t rule out the possibility that Moraes might double down and try to extradite me or request my preventive detention here abroad.” He also said, however, that he is not requesting any special treatment from the Trump administration. Eduardo had reportedly told members of the administration he intended to stay in the U.S., to which there was no objection. There was also, evidently, no welcome mat.