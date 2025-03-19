Trump-Musk Scandal on Ukrainian Kids Stolen by Russia Just Got Darker

What’s more, the group tracking them may have now lost access to the satellite imagery it has been using to track the children, the letter claims, which means untold numbers of them could disappear from the view of these monitors.

“If true, this could have devastating consequences,” the representatives write in their letter, which we obtained. The letter is spearheaded by Democratic Representative Greg Landsman of Ohio, and of its other signatories, two are Republicans: Representatives Don Bacon of Nebraska and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

This dark turn in the saga will put Rubio in an increasingly awkward position, and raise more questions about how the State Department handled this termination and whether it cavalierly put extraordinarily consequential data at risk. It will also prompt more scrutiny of the role of Pete Marocco, who’s been installed at the State Department to carry out Elon Musk’s demolition of the government from within, and is known to sympathize with pro-Russia strongmen and dictators abroad.