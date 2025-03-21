The Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Is This Year’s Political Money Pit

Wisconsin is not the only state with a major high-court election this year: In November, Pennsylvania will hold state Supreme Court elections that will likely attract similar attention and money, as the ideological balance of the majority is at stake. These elections are slightly different from the Wisconsin race, as they are retention elections, meaning that voters will decide whether three judges on the liberal-majority court should stay in place. If Pennsylvanians vote in favor of retention, the judges will stay on for another 10-year term; if the majority vote that the judges will be removed, the Democratic governor can appoint a temporary replacement who must be approved by the Republican-majority state Senate.

But even though supreme court races in swing states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania may be particularly attractive to donors, there is an increased sense that these elections can be critical even in more solidly red or blue states. Recent state Supreme Court races in Montana, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Illinois attracted investment from big-dollar donors and outside spending groups. Ideological balance can be a key indicator of whether a race will attract attention, said Keith. The Montana Supreme Court, for example, has occasionally ruled in opposition to the desires of the Republican governor and state legislature on issues such as maintaining abortion access; however, the recently elected state chief justice was endorsed by anti-abortion advocates.

“More and more political actors are recognizing that if they care about state policy or state election law of any kind, then they may increasingly care about who sits on state high courts,” said Keith.