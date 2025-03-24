Elon Musk Is Demolishing the Rationale for Citizens United

This is the point where Kennedy made his prediction about the ruling’s impact. He appeared to recognize, if only subconsciously, that his vision was at odds with two centuries of American civic traditions. “The appearance of influence or access, furthermore, will not cause the electorate to lose faith in our democracy,” he wrote. “By definition, an independent expenditure is political speech presented to the electorate that is not coordinated with a candidate. The fact that a corporation, or any other speaker, is willing to spend money to try to persuade voters presupposes that the people have the ultimate influence over elected officials.”

This is not how things work in practice. Fifteen years after Citizens United, candidates have found plenty of ways to coordinate their messaging with outside spenders without violating federal law; it is generally acknowledged that enforcement of the remaining campaign finance rules for them is virtually nonexistent. Nor does anyone but the Federal Election Commission really recognize a difference between outside money and direct campaign contributions. I still remember an exchange between then-candidate Jeb Bush and CNN anchor Jake Tapper during the 2015 presidential primaries where Tapper said Bush had raised “$100 million” at that point. That money had actually been raised by Bush-friendly superPACs, but it was a distinction without a difference for both moderator and candidate.

The court’s liberal members, for their part, were unpersuaded by Kennedy’s reasoning. Justice John Paul Stevens, writing for the dissenters, criticized the conservative majority for its dangerous nonchalance toward the corrosive effects of corruption. “The majority declares by fiat that the appearance of undue influence by high-spending corporations ‘will not cause the electorate to lose faith in our democracy,’” he noted. “The electorate itself has consistently indicated otherwise, both in opinion polls and in the laws its representatives have passed, and our colleagues have no basis for elevating their own optimism into a tenet of constitutional law.”