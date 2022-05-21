There Are No Super PAC Cops

In theory, the regulations permit the Federal Election Commission to levy unspecified civil penalties upon campaigns that break the coordination ban. In practice, the FEC is a highly dysfunctional agency that, as the Brennan Center’s Daniel Weiner reported, “has abandoned serious allegations of lawbreaking without investigating because its commissioners” frequently break down on partisan lines, resulting in a state of affairs that “has made it more difficult for candidates trying to follow the law, and easier for those willing to break [it].”

Even without this dysfunction, there’s no real mechanism for the FEC to investigate potential violations. As the Center for Public Integrity’s Corbin Hiar noted in 2012, “Small fines and infrequent investigations stem from the exceedingly difficult nature of investigating coordinating activities claims.” Former FEC Commissioner Karl Sandstrom told Hiar that a thorough investigation “requires evidence with respect to communications and conversations that took place, and usually those are not documented.”

Yes, that’s right, the rules barring coordination failed to take into consideration that the people working on campaigns and the people working for allied outside groups might be able to simply converse with one another. As Hiar noted, “The regulations governing independent expenditures are so specific that unless the commissioners have a witness to one of those consultations, the FEC is unlikely to gather enough evidence to open an investigation.” Another way of putting it is that to get punished for coordination violations, you have to be either incredibly brazen or incredibly stupid. On this basis, it’s hard to call these “regulations.” They may as well not exist; for all intents and purposes they don’t.