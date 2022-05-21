There Are No Super PAC Cops

As scoops about campaign finance shenanigans go, this was a good one. It’s hard to fault Goldmacher for bringing this chicanery to attention. What I would dispute, however, is the notion that evading these regulations can, in 2022, rightly be called a “challenge” for candidates to surmount. Schrader’s red boxes are hardly the first ploy invented by campaigns to circumvent the rules, nor the most elaborate: In 2014, the most popular way of dodging coordination bans was for campaigns to shoot lengthy B-roll footage and post it on their campaign websites, so that outside groups had professional-grade video of their favored candidates at the ready for ad campaigns.

I’d go so far as to question whether the rules that forbid coordination between campaigns and like-minded super PACs can be called “rules” at all. Whenever political reporters chronicle the goings-on between campaigns and outside groups, and wherever they catch a campaign acting shady, they’re quick to note that this ban on coordination exists. Perhaps it’s time to start telling a different story—that these rules are little better than a legal fiction: a promise to voters that arrived pre-broken.

In the first place, that a rule exists barring campaigns from coordinating with outside groups is not really a product of a sincere desire to curb money in politics; it’s merely a way of making the reality of massive sums of plutocratic boodle sluicing through our political system seem slightly more kosher. The firewall between campaigns and super PACs is the little hitch that supposedly makes it less easy for plutocratic donors to directly aid and influence campaigns. It hasn’t worked as planned.