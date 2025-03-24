Trump’s Most Dangerous Enabler Is Not Who You Think It Is

But the evidence and data underlying those conclusions must still be transferred to Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement arm, to facilitate the continued tracking—and potential return—of these kids. Termination of the contract disrupted that transfer.

Rubio is hiding in the shadows here. Under pressure from reporters, a State Department spokesperson has vaguely justified this by insisting the program doesn’t serve “America’s interests.” The department has also admitted that this data and evidence is now held by an unnamed subcontractor connected with the contract. When the issue came up on Face the Nation on Sunday, Trump’s national security adviser refused to explain the decision.

Given that this data still exists, why won’t the State Department allow the contract to continue so its transfer to our European allies can proceed? Rubio—who has the authority to make this happen—won’t say. Ukraine wants the return of kidnapped children to be part of any peace talks over the Russia-Ukraine war, and that’s now harder to accomplish.