The Supreme Court Rewards Trump’s Defiance

Those protections should be a valuable tool for wrongfully targeted detainees who face removal under the AEA. But they may prove to be either insufficient or illusory due to the other half of the court’s ruling. The Trump administration enacted the order in such a way that it hoped to avoid judicial review altogether: first by circulating the executive order internally without public notice, then by detaining the targets and placing them on flights to El Salvador before their lawyers could intervene, and then by refusing to turn the planes around in midair when ordered to do so by a federal judge.

“The Government’s plan, it appeared, was to rush plaintiffs out of the country before a court could decide whether the president’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act was lawful or whether these individuals were, in fact, members of Tren de Aragua,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her dissent. “Plaintiff J. G. G., for example, had no chance to tell a court that the tattoos causing DHS to suspect him of gang membership were unrelated to a gang.”

Federal officials have already shuffled around detainees in other cases in ways that could foil their efforts to contact lawyers or file timely petitions. The five plaintiffs in this particular case are also being detained at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas, perhaps because the federal judges there are more likely to be sympathetic and deferential to the Trump administration’s efforts.