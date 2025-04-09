Trump Is Being Normalized at the Worst Possible Time

Little else was. On Monday, markets lurched as the White House sent mixed signals on what it really wanted from the gargantuan tariffs it had levied on most the world. The stock market was in the midst of a sell-off that would wipe out nearly $10 trillion, making a recession—or worse—look increasingly inevitable. The Supreme Court would later rule that the administration could continue to use an arcane eighteenth-century law to deport Venezuelan migrants, even as multiple investigations continued to find that the vast majority of Venezuelan migrants it had deported to violent El Salvadorian prisons had no criminal record to speak of.

That was just on Monday. The list of chaos, abuses, and plain craziness from recent weeks—like the fact that the president is indeed seriously considering how to steal a third term in office—could continue like this for thousands of words. And yet, Trump himself is largely unbothered. It’s hard to blame him. Six years ago, when Betts skipped out on visiting the White House, it was because there were penalties for being seen yucking it up with Trump. There was organized opposition. Now, Trump is acting the way he’s always wanted: like a King to whom everyone feels they must bend the knee.

Another way of looking at this is that many are treating Trump as a normal president at the worst possible time. The Democratic response to the tariffs and the deportations has been abject at best. On Friday, as the markets were reeling for the second consecutive day, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar—herself a stalwart of the resistance to Trump’s first term—delivered a well-rehearsed line to MSNBC’s Katy Tur. Trump, she said, was “messing around with people’s lives while he’s out golfing.”