Trump’s Tariff Madness Is About One Thing: His Thirst for One-Man Rule

The most conspicuous moment of truth has been for Trump’s supporters in big business and other advocates of a loosely regulated free market. They thought they could get what they wanted out of Trump, mainly lower taxes and less regulation, without having to worry about his very explicit campaign promises to impose tariffs, let alone to do so in a madcap way that now threatens their own wealth. They couldn’t imagine that Trump would happily wreak such havoc in the national and global economies or demolish the entire post-World War II economic system.

Why did they miss this? The fact that Trump lies regularly and has few fixed principles has, perversely perhaps, been a source of his political strength. Those who rally to him fool themselves into thinking they can have Trump à la carte. They assume he really means his pledges to policies they like and that he’s lying to the masses when he promises policies they don’t like. All the old nonsense about taking Trump “seriously but not literally” was a way for his apologists to assume he couldn’t really mean the more outlandish things he said.

His supporters in business and among the wealthy like to view themselves as gimlet-eyed realists, so the ease with which they were bamboozled is quite remarkable—and is easily measured. In its first quarter survey of 134 CEOs from January 27 to February 10—that is to say, during the very early days of Trump 2.0—the Conference Board’s measure of CEO confidence rose by nine points to reach its highest level in three years. “CEOs were substantially more optimistic about current economic conditions as well as about future economic conditions—both overall and in their own industries,” said Stephanie Guichard, a senior economist at The Conference Board. They have since undergone a remarkable change of heart. An April survey of 329 CEOs by Chief Executive found 62 percent of them predicting a slowdown or a recession within the next six months, up from 48 percent in March.