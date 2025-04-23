Laura Ingraham’s Angry Rants at Dem on Fox Reveal MAGA’s Dark Endgame

This is a sleazy trick from Ingraham (and Vance, who also pushes it). The claim involves the 2019 proceedings that granted the Salvadoran Abrego Garcia “withholding of removal” to El Salvador (which Trump has now defied). Abrego Garcia was initially denied bail when a judge deemed claims of MS-13 affiliation moderately credible. That was upheld on appeal. Thus his gang ties have been litigated, and Trump has no obligation to return a confirmed public safety menace.

The answer to this nonsense is straightforward. The denial of bail was based on the “confidential source” of a Maryland cop. His evidence of MS-13 ties was laughably thin, and the cop was subsequently suspended and indicted for serious misconduct. The source and the cop were never cross-examined. It’s an absurd basis for declaring MS-13 affiliation as fact.

What’s more, there is no mystery about what process is now due to Abrego Garcia. What triggers the need for due process now is that the government affirmatively acted—illegally—in defying the previous court’s “withholding of removal” directive. Trump should bring him back, and if he wants, he can recontest Abrego Garcia’s “withholding of removal” status or attempt to deport him to a third country. When Ansari told Ingraham that this can be returned to court, she’s correct.