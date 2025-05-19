The Little Super PAC That Could (Stop Andrew Cuomo)

The fallout from Cuomo’s misconduct continues—in April, House Oversight Chair James Comer asked the DOJ to prosecute him for lying to Congress about his involvement in a report that undercounted COVID-19 nursing home deaths—but the headlines have subsided. Campaign finance errors cost him more than $2 million in public matching funds in April, and, after finding that he had probably unlawfully coordinated with a super PAC, the NYC Campaign Finance Board denied him an additional $622,000 in May—a figure that could rise to $1.3 million by the end of the month. None of this has dented his lead in the polls. Like his father Mario, Cuomo was a sometimes popular three-term governor of New York, and New Yorkers know his name.

After a lifetime in politics and over a decade in the governor’s mansion, he is also a formidable fundraiser. Fix the City, the super PAC city officials believe he illegally coordinated with, has now raised more than $8.7 million—the largest amount ever raised in city elections now that outside entities can receive unlimited donations. Fix the City has taken hundreds of thousands of dollars from current and former Trump backers: $250,000 from billionaire Trump fan Bill Ackman, $100,000 from an investment firm run by Trump’s one-time communications director Anthony Scaramucci, and $50,000 from GOP megadonor Ken Langone.

These sums dwarf what anti-Cuomo super PACs have been able to raise. New Yorkers for a Better New York Today, the super PAC associated with a campaign launched in February to blunt the momentum of the expected frontrunner in the mayor’s race—first, New York’s current scandal-plagued mayor Eric Adams, and now, the state’s disgraced ex-governor—has so far raised around $52,000 (most donations under $1K won’t be filed with the state until the end of May). That’s around 0.6 percent of what Fix the City has raised, which explains why its founders jokingly call it the “world’s smallest super PAC.” Its top donor is Jews for Racial & Economic Justice’s, or JFREJ’s, electoral arm, The Jewish Vote, which contributed $5,000.