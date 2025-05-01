“Just Say Yes”: Trump Demands Media Abandon Reality for His Version

When Moran explained that the letters “MS-13” were digitally added to the images Trump was referencing, the former president lost his cool. In perhaps the most revealing moment of the exchange, Trump literally demanded that Moran abandon journalistic integrity and just lie: “Why don’t you just say, ‘Yes, he does,’ and, you know, go on to something else?”

That single line tells us everything we need to know about how Trump views the press’s role: not to report facts or challenge lies but to simply affirm whatever narrative he’s pushing.

The truth about Abrego Garcia’s tattoos is clear. Multiple gang experts have examined the images and explained that while Abrego Garcia does have tattoos on his fingers (a leaf, smiley face, cross, and skull), these are not MS-13 gang markings. The image Trump keeps referencing has digitally added labels suggesting these common symbols represent “M,” “S,” “1,” and “3”—an interpretation experts have dismissed as baseless.