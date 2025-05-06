How Republicans in Congress Enable Trump’s Tyranny

The post stands out to me not for the sectarian insult it represents to millions of American Catholics, or because of the oblique reference it makes to an unconstitutional third term in 2028, but for the sheer embarrassment of it all. Graham’s toadying may be more outward than most of his colleagues’. Still, it symbolizes how Republicans in Congress have reduced themselves to a body of servile functionaries, acting less like duly elected members of a coequal branch of government and more like fawning courtiers at Louis XIV’s Versailles.

The fundamental story of Trump’s second term has been his usurpation of powers traditionally granted to the legislative branch. Congress created the networks of federal agencies and programs that help govern the country; Trump has asserted the power to shut them down at will. Congress has the constitutional power to set tariffs and other taxes; Trump has unilaterally imposed them on most of the world in ways that are not only economically ruinous but likely illegal as well.

Congress entered the Trump era in an already weakened condition. I’ve written before on how the legislative branch has devolved into a largely theatrical enterprise. Rank-and-file lawmakers have little impact on legislation. Party leaders wield near-absolute powers over the flow and wording of bills. The constant churn of fundraising and messaging have all conspired to sap its vitality and energy.