Mallory McMorrow Wants Power—and Yes, That Is a Good Thing

McMorrow said this on a recent Sunday morning in Plymouth, Michigan, in western Wayne County, outside Detroit, where she gave a pep talk to young Democratic staffers. Put out by the Heritage Foundation, Project 2025 outlined Trump’s second-term blueprint even as he denied knowing about it.

At the Democratic National Convention last summer, McMorrow was given a plum assignment by the organizers: She was the first of four speakers on the convention’s successive nights to try to impress upon the audience the dangers of Project 2025. So, that Monday night, she carried on stage a massive mockup of the Heritage book. Surprised by its size—she’d used a smaller book in rehearsal—McMorrow said the prop weighed at least 30 pounds and she balanced it on her hip the way she carries her four-year-old daughter. After slamming the big book on the lectern, McMorrow spoke with prescience to the largest live audience she’d ever faced.

“If Donald Trump gets back into the White House, he’s going to fire civil servants, like intelligence officers, engineers, and even federal prosecutors if he decides that they don’t serve his personal agenda,” McMorrow predicted. “They’re talking about replacing the entire federal government with an army of loyalists who answer only to Donald Trump. Under Project 2025, Donald Trump would be able to weaponize the Department of Justice to go after political opponents. He could even turn the FBI into his own, personal police force.” You could say she threw the book at him. Much of what she predicted has come to pass in Trump’s first 100-plus days.