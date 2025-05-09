Here’s the Deranged MAGA Propaganda Coming to Voice of America

Worshipful coverage of the GOP has always been part of OAN’s DNA, but the network, which launched in 2013, hitched its wagon to MAGA as the movement descended (further) into conspiracy theories in the wake of the 2020 election. Founder Robert Herring insisted that anchors promote Trump’s claims of election fraud and barred them from referring to Biden as “president.” It was a poor business decision. YouTube suspended it for misinformation in 2020 (read all about it at VOA!), and in 2022 DirecTV dropped it entirely. Over the past two years, OAN has settled two defamation lawsuits related to its election denialism.

But perhaps nothing better explains OAN’s values these days than the fact that they gave a weeknight show to former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, who is so detestable that even many Republicans have distanced themselves from him. Trump nominated Gaetz for attorney general late last year, but Gaetz was forced to withdraw after a House ethics report—led by Republicans, mind you—found “substantial evidence” that during his time in Congress he had sex with a seventeen-year-old, paid women for sex, and accepted gifts exceeding congressional limits.

All of that doesn’t stop Gaetz from presenting false and misleading information and spewing xenophobic, anti-LGBTQ, and racist rants every night. In one recent segment he claimed that, under Biden, “Democrats let around 20 million people into America—chaotically, illegally.” (There are about 11 million undocumented immigrants, and they have arrived over decades.) Gaetz, a lawyer, argued these people aren’t entitled to any due process, despite Supreme Court rulings stating otherwise, adding “What due process did Americans get when our communities, hospitals, schools, and jails were overrun by the Third World?” He giddily described Trump’s $1,000 self-deportation offer (“It’s called America First, and if you don’t like it, you can self-deport too”) and then turned to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was wrongfully deported to an El Salvador prison. The show posted an image riffing on Shepard Fairey’s famous Obama “Hope” poster—but featuring Abrego Garcia with an Obama “O” on his shoulder and the label “MS-13,” despite spurious evidence that he was ever a member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang.