Public-Sector Workers Are Heroes, and Democrats Should Say So

The unhappy irony for these faceless protectors of the common weal, which is exploited by right-wing politicians and shock-jocks and so forth, is that they make the news only on the very rare occasions that something goes wrong. They are, as author David Zweig celebrated, the Invisibles—the people whose excellence is measured by the fact that you never learn their names, never know what they’re doing to keep the world spinning. As Mary Boyle, a Democratic commissioner on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), told me over the weekend: “We always say, we’re doing our job the best we can when no one knows we’ve stopped something.”

I quote Boyle for a reason. Last Thursday, after working at the commission for 15 years and serving as a commissioner for the last three, she was abruptly fired. Boyle told me that a couple of DOGE boys showed up at the offices Thursday afternoon. Shortly thereafter came an email from the acting chair, a Republican, asking the commissions to agree to a dose of DOGE oversight. At 6 p.m. that evening, she said no, she wouldn’t support that. At 6:45, an email came from the White House informing her of her termination (I should say that Boyle is a friend, and the wife of Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne). “It was clearly just a set-up for us to say no,” she told me.

The CPSC is a perfect example of how the public sector makes valuable but invisible contributions to the economy and to people’s lives. Until 2008, baby products in the United States underwent no safety review. That year, the commission worked on a bipartisan basis to establish safety standards for car seats, cribs, and the like. The result, Boyle said, has “clearly been a decline in injuries and deaths.” Similarly, the commission regulated those powerful fidget-toy magnets (sometimes called Buckyballs, for Buckminster Fuller), which caused injury and occasional death to children who swallowed them. Before regulation, CPSC estimated that there were 2,300 emergency room visits a year related to ingestion of these devices. After regulation, that dropped to 1,300.