Here Are the Worst Things in Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill

The CBO also found that the bill would increase resources for the top 10 percent of Americans and lower incomes for the bottom 10 percent. The measure would slash nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps. The CBO estimated that the loss in resources would be due to the cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, while the wealthiest 10 percent would see an increase in income “mainly because of reductions in the taxes they owe.” Moreover, as many as 7.6 million Americans would be uninsured by 2034 because of the cuts to Medicaid.

The CBO’s findings were echoed by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business last Friday, whose budget model revealed that those in the lowest income quintile (annual income of $17,000 or less) would see their after-tax income cut by $1,035. Meanwhile, those in the top 0.1 percent of earners would take home an additional $389,280.

“This is what Republicans are fighting for—lining the pockets of their billionaire donors while children go hungry and families get kicked off their health care,” said Representative Brendan Boyle, the ranking member of the House Budget Committee, in a statement. House Speaker Mike Johnson has struggled to usher the bill through the lower chamber, partially due to moderate Republicans’ desire to lift a cap on the state and local tax reduction, but also because some hard-line conservatives want to cut the social safety net by an even greater amount.