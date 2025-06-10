Trump’s Version of Federalism Is a Perverse Death Trap

The Trump administration’s view of the proper division of state and federal responsibility is less consistent than traditional federalism. That’s amply evident from Trump’s diverging policies regarding immigration protests in Los Angeles and the start of hurricane season along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. The only unifying principle I see is “Do whatever maximizes the likelihood of physical harm.”

MAGA’s vision of federalism started to come into focus for me last Friday. It was a beautiful day here in Washington, D.C., so I bought myself an Italian hoagie at Bub and Pop’s and walked over to Dupont Circle to eat it under a tree in the small grassy park situated there. But when I arrived, the Circle was barricaded. The National Park Service had done this to keep out revelers from WorldPride 2025, a celebratory LBGTQ gathering scheduled the next day—even though, as the Park Service’s own website points out, Dupont Circle has been a gathering place for gay pride celebrations for 50 years. The sight of the fencing infuriated me, and I thought: Donald Trump is trying to provoke a riot.

It turns out I was off by 3,000 miles. The Park Service agreed in the nick of time to take the Dupont Circle fencing down, perhaps because the Trump White House had shifted its attention to Los Angeles, where demonstrations began Friday against ICE raids on a Home Depot outlet and a clothing store called Ambience. The raids and the counter-demonstrations spread—especially after ICE injured and detained David Huerta, once declared by the Obama White House a ”champion of change,” who, as president of Service Employees International Union California, was there to observe and document one of the raids. Even after that, the Los Angeles Police Department commended protesters for remaining peaceful.