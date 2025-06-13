Ranked-Choice Voting in NYC Faces Its Make-or-Break Moment

Four years ago, ranked-choice voting made its debut in New York City’s mayoral primary. As the city ramps up toward what’s looking to be a closely contested Democratic nomination fight, candidates and outside political organizations have found that there remains much to learn about the still-novel system. In these final weeks, the mayoral hopefuls are working to tailor their campaigns to train voters on what they need to do when they enter their voting booths.

The city adopted ranked-choice voting for municipal primaries in 2019, allowing voters to rank up to five candidates in order of preference. If no candidate earns more than 50 percent of the vote in the first round, the candidate earning the lowest vote share is eliminated, with their ballots redistributed to the voters’ next choices. This continues for several rounds, until one candidate earns a majority threshold of support. If a voter does not rank five candidates, there is a chance their ballot will become “exhausted”: If they only choose two candidates, and both of their options are eliminated, their ballot will not count toward the final result.

After the 2021 mayoral election, exit polling by Common Cause and Rank the Vote NYC—campaigns that backed ranked-choice voting—found that 83 percent of Democratic voters ranked at least two candidates on their ballot, while 42 percent ranked five candidates. In an effort to understand the victory of moderate Democrat Eric Adams, who has been embroiled in multiple scandals during his four years as mayor, the New York Working Families Party—a powerful progressive party organization in the city—began analyzing how they might ensure a candidate more favorable to its ideals could win in 2025.

“Despite the skepticism at the time of ranked-choice voting and how voters would understand and engage in it, the fact is that most voters gave it a try. But the political ecosystem of candidates, of endorsing organizations, press, and elected officials, for the most part, didn’t actually try to guide voters how to use ranked-choice voting,” said Ana María Archila, co-director of the New York Working Families Party.