The Sports-Betting Crisis is the Supreme Court’s Fault

If you want to understand how the Supreme Court has broken the American democratic process over the last two decades, there may be no better example than sports betting.
In 2018, the justices struck down a federal law that prohibits sports betting in nearly all parts of the United States. Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote for a 6–3 majority in Murphy v. NCAA, noted that legalized sports betting—which followed the court’s ruling like night follows day—was a “controversial issue” among the public.
“Supporters argue that legalization will produce revenue for the States and critically weaken illegal sports betting operations, which are often run by organized crime,” Alito wrote. “Opponents contend that legalizing sports gambling will hook the young on gambling, encourage people of modest means to squander their savings and earnings, and corrupt professional and college sports.”
Seven years later, it is safe to say that those opponents were right. There is a growing body of research that indicates legalized sports betting has had dire consequences for Americans’ financial and mental health, particularly among young men. Professional athletes and their families now regularly receive death threats from angry bettors when they underperform. Gambling ads are ubiquitous and relentless.
Corruption is also growing. Two major betting scandals are currently roiling professional sports. Over the weekend, federal prosecutors indicted Cleveland Guardians players Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz on a variety of conspiracy-related charges for allegedly working with gamblers to affect the outcomes of games for profit.
The scheme described by prosecutors was simple: Associates of Clase and Ortiz would allegedly place prop bets on whether their first pitch in a particular game would be a ball or a strike. Clase and Ortiz would then throw the first pitch into the ground near home plate, resulting in a called ball by the umpire.
This conspiracy was not foolproof. One of Clase’s tainted pitches was thrown for Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages, an excellent defensive player who also had the plate discipline of a Jack Russell terrier for certain stretches of the year. Pages was walked only 29 times during the regular season; his colleague Shohei Ohtani, by comparison, was walked almost four times as often. In this case, Pages did what Clase hoped he wouldn’t do: He took a swing.
The indictment described how Clase and one of his alleged co-conspirators confirmed the arrangement through a text message before the reliever went out onto the field. “At approximately 3:36 p.m., in the middle of the game, Bettor-1 and Bettor-2 each placed wagers totaling approximately $4,000 (including a parlay bet) that a pitch thrown by CLASE would be a Ball/HBP,” the indictment explained. “Clase threw a pitch that appeared to be a ball, but the batter swung, resulting in a strike and leading Bettor-1 and Bettor-2 to lose their wagers.”
Clase and his associates exchanged gifs and emojis via texts indicating their sadness at the outcome, even though the Guardians had won the game. Pages’s heroic anti-gambling efforts aside, the scheme was a success until the participants were caught. Prosecutors claimed that Clase’s associates “won at least $400,000 from the betting platforms on pitches thrown by [him]” from 2023 to 2025. It was so successful that Ortiz joined in midway through this season, netting bettors an additional $60,000.
Compared to the NBA scandals, Clase and Ortiz’s alleged schemes seem almost pedestrian. Federal prosecutors unveiled a wave of indictments last month against multiple basketball players and coaches, including Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, who was already enshrined as a Hall of Famer for his playing days, and Miami Heat player Terry Rozier. Thirty-two other people were arrested along the way.
Some parts of the indictments are only tangentially related to professional basketball: Billups, for example, is alleged to have participated in rigged poker games orchestrated by figures with connections to organized crime. But other aspects directly implicated the outcomes of games and sports bets. Rozier allegedly left games early by claiming to be injured, allowing co-conspirators to cash bets that he would underperform. In some instances, associates of NBA players shared nonpublic information about players’ health to influence betting lines.
“As alleged, the defendants turned professional basketball into a criminal betting operation, using private locker room and medical information to enrich themselves and cheat legitimate sportsbooks,” Joseph Nocella, the federal prosecutor overseeing the cases, said in a statement last month. “This was a sophisticated conspiracy involving athletes, coaches, and intermediaries who exploited confidential information for profit.”
This is nothing short of a tragedy for the nation. Sports are an essential joy in American life. They give us a sense of community and belonging in an increasingly fragmented world. They provide a lingua franca that transcends race, class, religion, geography, and all the other divides. Sports gives us something to talk about with strangers and celebrate with loved ones. Undermining the integrity of these games also weakens the public’s confidence and participation in civic life.
Naturally, sports-betting scandals predate the legalization of online sports betting itself. Few episodes of athletic corruption are more infamous than the Black Sox scandal, where members of the 1919 Chicago White Sox worked with an illegal gambling ring to fix that year’s World Series. College basketball was often bedeviled by point-shaving scandals in the mid-twentieth century, while referee Tim Donaghy was indicted by federal prosecutors in 2007 for using his whistle to influence the results of games to enrich himself and others.
But gambling scandals by individual players and coaches all but disappeared after the enactment of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, or PASPA. Congress enacted the law in 1992 amid widespread concern over sports betting and its corrosive influence. Law enforcement, religious leaders, and other civic groups supported the bans. Gary Bettman, the current NHL commissioner, had warned that “legalized sports betting puts the game and the players under a cloud of suspicion” and “changes fans into ‘point-spread fans’” who care more about the betting lines than the games themselves.
PASPA had two major components. First, under Section 3702(1), the law made it illegal for a “government entity” to “sponsor, operate, advertise, promote, license, or authorize by law or compact” a sports-betting operation. Second, under Section 3702(2), the law made it illegal for a “person” to “sponsor, operate, advertise, or promote, pursuant to the law or compact of a governmental agency” a sports-betting operation.
As a result, it was effectively illegal for states to either run sports-betting operations themselves or legalize and license private sportsbooks. The law grandfathered in existing legalized sportsbooks, thereby allowing the ones in Nevada to continue operating, and opened a one-year window for states like New Jersey to do the same.
New Jersey lawmakers declined to do so at the time due to public opposition, largely on moral grounds. Some state leaders eventually came to regret that decision. In the early 2010s, then-Governor Chris Christie led an effort to challenge PASPA on constitutional grounds to allow sportsbooks to operate in Atlantic City. His efforts failed in the lower courts as they consistently upheld PASPA’s ban. Then he asked the Supreme Court to intervene.
Here it is worth emphasizing something about how the Supreme Court operates. The justices are only required to hear and decide cases under certain conditions. The Constitution lays out the court’s original jurisdiction, where it must hear cases on unusual matters, like lawsuits between the states themselves, as a trial court. Congress can also require it to hear certain cases on appeal, most commonly in some forms of voting rights litigation.
Everything else that the Supreme Court does is optional. Sometimes the justices might feel compelled to decide certain matters, like when two federal appeals courts read a law differently. (That didn’t happen in this case.) The court spent a decade refusing to hear Second Amendment cases, despite the pleas of gun rights groups and even some of the justices. Fourth Amendment cases have become vanishingly rare in recent years even as lower courts grapple with technological shifts.
On Monday, for example, the justices turned down an opportunity—albeit a poor one—to revisit Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark 2015 decision that struck down same-sex marriage bans across the country. Three justices who dissented from Obergefell are still on the court; one of them, Justice Clarence Thomas, even called for the court to revisit the matter in the 2022 decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. It is unlikely that the three newest conservative justices would have voted in the Obergefell majority at the time.
Yet the court declined to act earlier this week. I wrote a few months ago on why I thought it was unlikely that the court would take up the case or overturn Obergefell. Even for the justices who may be inclined to do so, former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis’s lawsuit was a poor vehicle for it. Obergefell also has very strong reliance interests: Overturning it could threaten the validity of the marriages of tens of thousands of people, which would have a host of complex ramifications for property ownership, tax payments, medical care, and so on.
My point is that the justices are more than capable of balancing broader societal and legal interests with their individual desire to get the law and the Constitution “right,” so to speak. They chose to take up Murphy, and then they made a series of choices that made the current sports-betting crisis practically inevitable.
The court ultimately sided with New Jersey’s argument that Congress had violated the Tenth Amendment by “commandeering” the state legislature into not passing certain laws that would legalize sports betting. This was a bizarre interpretation because PASPA did not “commandeer” state resources or personnel; it merely prohibited them from doing something, as many federal laws do. The NCAA and the four major professional leagues, who were the opposing litigants in the case, told the justices that they had never invalidated a law on these grounds before.
The Supreme Court compounded the problem when it came to severability. Generally speaking, courts try to only excise the unconstitutional portion of a law rather than scrapping the entire thing. Rather than leaving the law partially intact, however, Alito and the other justices in the majority struck it down altogether, claiming that the private prohibition made no sense in isolation.
“If the people of a State support the legalization of sports gambling, federal law would make the activity illegal,” Alito wrote after holding that Section 3702(1) was unconstitutional. “But if a state outlaws sports gambling, that activity would be lawful under Section 3702(2). We do not think that Congress ever contemplated that such a weird result would come to pass.”
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, writing in dissent, found that interpretation to be ridiculous. “On no rational ground can it be concluded that Congress would have preferred no statute at all if it could not prohibit States from authorizing or licensing such schemes,” she explained. “Deleting the alleged ‘commandeering’ directions would free the statute to accomplish just what Congress legitimately sought to achieve: stopping sports gambling regimes while making it clear that the stoppage is attributable to federal, not state, action.”
The Supreme Court claimed that it was not enforcing any particular policy outcome. “The legalization of sports gambling requires an important policy choice, but the choice is not ours to make,” Alito continued. “Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each State is free to act on its own. Our job is to interpret the law Congress has enacted and decide whether it is consistent with the Constitution.”
Except Congress did regulate sports gambling directly, albeit in a way that allowed existing sportsbooks to survive at the time. PASPA, as noted earlier, did more than just the supposed “commandeering” part with which the majority took issue. And the Supreme Court did make an important policy choice by opening the door to legalization across the country.
Surely Congress can just pass a new law, you might say. That is easier said than done. The Constitution makes it difficult to pass laws and requires buy-ins from a majority of each chamber of Congress and from the president. If the president disagrees and vetoes the law, then it requires a two-thirds majority in each chamber instead to overcome the veto.
Legislative coalitions are also transitory in nature. PASPA, like many major laws, was the result of hearings, lobbying, public comment, and persuasion. It took considerable effort to enact PASPA into law in the first place—far more effort than it took for New Jersey to overturn it by asking six justices to buy into a specious Tenth Amendment argument. The sports leagues themselves, who championed PASPA 30 years ago, can’t lobby for a new ban without imperiling their relationships with sportsbooks—relationships that are necessary to police the integrity of their games by identifying suspicious activity.
Indeed, the task would be even harder this time because sportsbooks have had seven years to engorge themselves on people’s money. They poured millions of dollars into state legislatures to lobby for legalization and would undoubtedly do the same in Congress if another national ban gathered steam. Thanks to the Supreme Court’s campaign finance rulings, they can reinvest those profits in pliable lawmakers who will keep the gravy train rolling.
Seven years later, the result of Murphy v. NCAA is as tragic as it was foreseeable. Two of the major leagues are wrestling with corruption scandals that would have been impossible a decade earlier. Gambling has woven itself into the fabric of Americans’ favorite pastimes, seducing younger fans with the improbable promise of potential riches while extracting as much money from them as possible.
The Supreme Court has done so much damage to the integrity and good faith of American institutions over the past 20 years that focusing on sports betting seems almost trivial. But it may be the most directly tangible example of the justices’ willingness to allow corruption and malfeasance to fester in American life. Whenever an athlete receives death threats for missing a free throw, or a young man can’t make rent because he blew his paycheck on a sure-fire bet that failed, or a team’s young star gets banned for giving his friends a cut with a bad pitch, just remember: This is all the Supreme Court’s fault.