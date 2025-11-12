The Sports-Betting Crisis is the Supreme Court’s Fault

On Monday, for example, the justices turned down an opportunity—albeit a poor one—to revisit Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark 2015 decision that struck down same-sex marriage bans across the country. Three justices who dissented from Obergefell are still on the court; one of them, Justice Clarence Thomas, even called for the court to revisit the matter in the 2022 decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. It is unlikely that the three newest conservative justices would have voted in the Obergefell majority at the time.



Yet the court declined to act earlier this week. I wrote a few months ago on why I thought it was unlikely that the court would take up the case or overturn Obergefell. Even for the justices who may be inclined to do so, former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis’s lawsuit was a poor vehicle for it. Obergefell also has very strong reliance interests: Overturning it could threaten the validity of the marriages of tens of thousands of people, which would have a host of complex ramifications for property ownership, tax payments, medical care, and so on.

My point is that the justices are more than capable of balancing broader societal and legal interests with their individual desire to get the law and the Constitution “right,” so to speak. They chose to take up Murphy, and then they made a series of choices that made the current sports-betting crisis practically inevitable.